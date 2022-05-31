Man Wanted for Chicago Murder, Arrested in Mundelein

(Mundelein, IL) A man wanted for a murder earlier this year in Chicago, was taken into custody in Lake County. Chicago Police say Rayzell Glover is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man in Chicago back in early February. The shooting was said to be gang related. Glover was located and arrested in Mundelein last Friday, and taken over to the Lake County Jail. He has since been transferred to the Cook County Jail, where the 21-year-old is being held without bond. He is due in a Cook County courtroom on murder charges, next week.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-31-22)