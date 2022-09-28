Man Wanted by Wisconsin DOC, Arrested for DUI in Lake County

(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted north of the border has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Robert Lietsch was taken into custody in Beach Park on September 21st, picking up charges for driving under the influence and having no insurance. Lietsch was also wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a parole violation. Wisconsin records show that the 33-year-old was released from prison, and placed on extended supervision in August of 2020. It’s unclear if the Lake County incident, or something else triggered the violation. For now, Lietsch is being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond until he can be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-28-22)