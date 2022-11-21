Man Struck and Killed By Metra Train Near Zion

(Zion, IL) An elderly man is dead after being struck by a train over the weekend. Police were called to the Zion Metra station on Saturday morning just after 8:30. The victim was struck by a Metra train and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine why the man was on the tracks, and his identity has not been released. Train service was affected for several hours on Saturday while the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-21-22)