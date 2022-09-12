Man Shot and Killed by Zion Police Last Week Identified

(Zion, IL) A man shot and killed by Zion Police last week has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 47-year-old George Franklin was shot multiple times in the September 8th incident. Police say Franklin was attempting to forcefully enter a home when he was confronted by police. He responded by brandishing a firearm at two officers, and was said to fire shots, before he was eventually shot and killed by a third officer. The situation remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-12-22)