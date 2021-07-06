Man Severely Injured in Waukegan Fireworks Incident

Waukegan Fireworks Incident
Vander Tuuk 7-6-21
(Waukegan, IL) One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a weekend fireworks incident in Lake County. Fire officials say they were called on Saturday night to the 400 block of North County Street in Waukegan. When they arrived, they discovered a male in his 20’s with serious facial injuries, after an accident with a mortar type firework. The man was taken to Vista East, then flown to Advocate Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge for further treatment. His current condition is unknown.
Chicago Area Shooting Injures Buffalo Grove Woman
Vander Tuuk 7-6-21
(Chicago, IL) A shooting on a Chicago expressway left a Lake County area woman critically injured. The shooting took place Friday night along the Dan Ryan expressway. Illinois State Police say two vehicles were struck by gunfire from a 3rd vehicle, and that a 51-year-old Buffalo Grove woman was hit by a bullet. She was a passenger in a car carrying three other Buffalo Grove residents…though no one else was hurt. No arrests have been made, and no updates have been given on the woman’s condition. The incident remains under investigation.
Waukegan Fire Displaces Several Residents
Vander Tuuk 7-6-21
(Waukegan, IL) A weekend fire in Waukegan left several people displaced from their homes. The blaze broke out Saturday night at a four unit complex in the 21-hundred block of Williamsburg. Fire officials say everyone inside the units was able to escape without injury, and crews were able to extinguish the flames. Fire and smoke damage, however, rendered the building uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was called to provide shelter for those affected. The cause of the incident was believed to be electrical in nature.
Speedy Trial Deadlines to be Reinstated in Illinois Courts
Associated Press 7-6-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) State courthouses across Illinois may soon end social distancing measures and starting October 1st, criminal defendants may again invoke their right to a speedy trial. That’s according to new Illinois Supreme Court orders that essentially undo rules put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those rules included suspending speedy trial deadlines, or the number of days after which defendants may demand prosecutors bring them to trial or charges are dropped. Decisions of whether or how to relax social distancing rules will be left up to local courts.
Metra Adding Train Service for Returning Commuters
Associated Press 7-6-21
CHICAGO (AP) Metra is increasing service as more commuters return to its trains after months of decreased use during the coronavirus pandemic. The commuter rail system said it will expand service during rush hour on seven lines serving Chicago and the suburbs starting July 12. Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement that the new schedules are meant to give riders more choice as they return to commuting to offices. Three lines serve Lake County including the North Central, Milwaukee District North and the Union Pacific North.
Number of Drownings in Great Lakes Jumps in 2021
Associated Press 7-6-21
HOMEWOOD, Ill. (AP) More people have drowned in the Great Lakes so far in 2021 than were reported by this time last year, prompting officials to urge swimmers to practice water safety measures. Data collected by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project shows 32 people have drowned in the Great Lakes as of July 2 compared to 25 by early July in 2020. The 2021 drownings include 15 in Lake Michigan (including one in Waukegan), the highest amount of any of the Great Lakes.