Man Severely Injured After Reportedly Causing Hit and Runs, Then Crashing Near Lake Villa

(Lake Villa, IL) A man suffered serious injuries after both a hit and run crash, then another crash. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the unidentified 29-year-old rear ended and sideswiped two vehicles Friday evening near Route 59 and Wilson Road in Ingleside. He fled the scene, only to crash again in the Lake Villa area, while attempting to pass a vehicle at Route 59 and Monaville Road. This time, the vehicle hit a traffic standard, ejecting the Spring Grove man, who was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries. The incidents remain under investigation, there were no other injuries.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-15-21)