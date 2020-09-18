Man Sentenced to 60 Years in 2017 Waukegan Murder
Vander Tuuk 9-18-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars, for killing a woman over three years ago. Farid Rakin was found guilty earlier this year, in the June 2017 shooting death of Ciera Davis. The two were said to be having an argument over infidelity when Davis began to ram Rakin’s empty vehicle with hers. The man responded by firing 7 bullets and killing the 24-year-old. A Lake County Judge on Thursday sentenced the 52-year-old to 60-years behind bars, but gave him credit for time already served.
Update: Road Rage Incident Leaves One Hospitalized
Vander Tuuk 9-18-20
(Lake Forest, IL) Police have updated an incident in Lake Forest that left one person hospitalized. Officials say on Wednesday night, occupants of two vehicles had a verbal argument at Routes 41 and 60…and that argument led to an exchange of gunfire. The driver of one vehicle was hit by a bullet in the leg and hospitalized, while the other vehicle was said to speed from the scene, with possible bullet damage to the rear window. Officials aren’t saying what the argument was about, but are considering this a “road rage incident.” At this point, no charges have been filed, and the situation is considered under investigation.
Former DCFS Supervisor Pleads Not Guilty in 5-Year-Old’s Death
Vander Tuuk 9-18-20
(Crystal Lake, IL) A former DCFS supervisor has pleaded not guilty in connection to his alleged role in a young boy’s murder in neighboring McHenry County. Andrew Polovin was charged with child endangerment and reckless conduct, along with another former DCFS employee Carlos Acosta. The pair were assigned to look into allegations of abuse, before the April 2019 murder of 5-year-old AJ Freund in Crystal Lake. Freund’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham has already pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a 35-year prison sentence. The boy’s father, Andrew Freund Sr. could get a plea deal as soon as today.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-18-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw an increase in positive tests for Coronavirus, but positivity has decreased once again. The state announced 2,056 new positives with 25 related deaths. Of those, Lake County added 41 cases, and no fatalities. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased, while ICU use ticked up slightly. Remaining ICU capacity in the two hospital regions that cover Lake County continue to be some of the highest in the state. The current rolling 7-day positive infection rate fell Thursday to 3.6%, down about a percentage point from this time last month.
Parties Dispute How far Feds Will Let Madigan Probe Go
Associated Press 9-18-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The U.S. attorney investigating a bribery scandal that implicates the longtime State House speaker, has OK’d a separate probe by a House committee. U.S. Attorney John Lausch said the committee would not interfere with his ongoing investigation as long as it didn’t tie testimony to federal prosecutors’ activities. The Democratic chairman of the investigating panel says that means limiting testimony to what’s part of public documents in which ComEd admits to trading jobs for favorable legislation from Michael Madigan, who is identified only as House speaker. GOP committee members say Lausch gave the committee much broader sway. Madigan has denied any wrongdoing.