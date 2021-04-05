Man Sentenced in 2016 Waukegan Murder, Lake Villa Woman Arrested for Slapping, Biting Deputy
Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Man Sentenced to Prison in Waukegan Murder
Vander Tuuk 4-5-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is on his way to prison, for the murder of a teen several years ago. Willie Jackson was found guilty of first degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of 17-year-old Dayviontay Jackson. The suspect and victim have no relation, despite the same last name. Willie Jackson had attempted to argue self-defense at trial, but did so unsuccessfully. The 22-year-old will have to serve the entirety of his 36-years behind bars, but was given credit for time already served.
Lake Villa Woman Bites, Slaps Deputy
Vander Tuuk 4-5-21
(Lake Villa, IL) A Lake Villa area woman is facing charges, after reportedly getting a bit too rough with her arresting officer. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on Friday night to a domestic issue in progress. When they arrived, they attempted to take Kayla Wood into custody on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest. The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital for an observation, but then reportedly charged a Sheriff’s deputy, slapped that deputy, then bit the deputy enough to break the skin of the arm. Wood now faces three counts of resisting arrest and aggravated battery to a peace officer. Bond has yet to be set.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-5-21
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases in Illinois fell Sunday, while Lake County continued its trend of low metrics. State health officials announced just over 24-hundred new cases of the virus, with 14 deaths. Of those, just 60 cases were reported in Lake County with no fatalities. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospital admissions fell, while ICU capacity remained 2nd best in the state at 62% capacity. Positivity, which briefly eclipsed the 4% mark last week, has fallen back to 3.5%
Illinois Covid-19 Vaccine Numbers
Vander Tuuk 4-5-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to slowly inch up when it comes to Coronavirus vaccines. The state says they have administered just under 6.3 million doses to residents, with about 2.3-million considered fully vaccinated, or over 18.5% of the state’s population. In Lake County, just over 313-thousand vaccines have been administered, with about 113-thousand, or 16% of the county population considered fully vaccinated.
House Democrats Continue Public Hearings on Redistricting
Associated Press 4-5-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Public hearings are continuing as the Illinois House Redistricting Committee gathers information for the Legislature’s once-a-decade adjustment in political boundaries. State Rep. Lisa Hernandez is the committee’s chairwoman, and is urging taxpayers and political activists and advocates to participate with written or oral testimony in the 16 remaining hearings across the state. Every 10 years, the General Assembly must adjust for population changes by re-configuring the lines dividing district boundaries for the State House and Senate. There are 118 House districts nested inside 59 Senate districts.