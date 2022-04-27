Man Pulled Over For Speeding in Wadsworth, Illegal Guns Found

(Waukegan, IL) A man from Louisiana will be spending some extra time in Lake County, after being arrested on weapons charges. The Lake County Sheriff’s office says Daquaylon Griffin was pulled over for going 80 miles an hour in a 55 zone back on April 19th in Wadsworth. While speaking to the 21-year-old the deputy noticed a firearm in plain view…a second gun was recovered after a search of the vehicle. Authorities say Griffin had no FOID card for either pistol, leading to his arrest on two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm. The Lafayette, Louisiana man was originally being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond…he was able to post that a couple days after his arrest. Future court dates have not been scheduled.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-27-22)