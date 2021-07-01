Man Pleads Not Guilty to Round Lake Park Attack, New Lake County/Illinois Gas Taxes Start Today

Chicago Man Pleads Not Guilty to Lake County Incidents
Vander Tuuk 7-1-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from three separate incidents in Lake County. Kevin Calhoun is facing accusations from 2019 that he twice violated his child sex offender status. He is also accused of beating a Round Lake Park woman in her home in August of 2020. The 31-year-old also stands accused of violating a standing order of protection earlier this year. Calhoun faces charges including home invasion, criminal trespass, domestic battery and more. Bond remains 500-thousand-dollars, and Calhoun is due back in court in mid-August.
Lake/McHenry County Region Sees Big Drops in June Covid Numbers
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake and McHenry County area have been lumped together since the early part of the Coronavirus pandemic, and June numbers showed that they followed the rest of the country with dramatically declining new case and death numbers. The area known as Region 9 started the month with 55 Covid-patients taking up hospital beds…at the end of June there were just 16. The regional positivity also fell during the month from 1.8% to 0.7%. Vaccination rates, and natural immunity have played a large part in the slowdown of the disease. Just under half of the Lake County population is considered fully vaccinated…that number is just over 47% in McHenry County.
New Gas Taxes in Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices across the country are the highest they have been in 7 years, and in Illinois and Lake County, it’s about to get worse. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state is currently $3.35…24-cents higher than the national average. Lake County comes in at a higher $3.40 a gallon. Starting today, the Illinois portion of the gas tax increases, and Lake County prices will also be bumped by an additional 4 cent tax. In Wisconsin, prices remain below the national average at $2.97. Kenosha County stands at $3.01