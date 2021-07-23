Man Pleads Not Guilty to June Beach Park Trail Attack

(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of charges. Tramane Johnson is accused of attacking a 16-year-old girl on a Beach Park bike trail on June 7th. He was traced to the crime by DNA evidence left behind at the scene. Johnson is facing charges of attempted aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual abuse, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. The 27-year-old remains jailed on a 1-million-dollar bond, and is due back in court next week.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-23-21)