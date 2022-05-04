Man Pleads Not Guilty to Ingleside Car Vs. Pedestrian Crash

(Waukegan, IL) An Ingleside man has denied his involvement in a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in the town that took place last summer. Brian King put in a not guilty plea to charges including reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the July 2021 death of 53-year-old Michael Brennan. King was said to have both drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash…though he wasn’t officially charged until last month. The 40-year-old is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. His next court date is scheduled for mid-June.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-4-22)