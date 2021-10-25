Man on Lawnmower Severely Injured After Being Hit By Car Near Lake Villa

(Lake Villa, IL) A man was injured, after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a lawnmower over the weekend. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the man was on a riding mower along Route 59 near Lake Villa on Saturday night when he was struck. The man, only identified as a 62-year-old, was hospitalized with critical and life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the offending vehicle, a 40-year-old from Spring Grove, was unhurt, as were three children in her vehicle. Sheriff’s officials say the mower had no lights, and the operator was wearing dark clothing. The crash remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-25-21)