Man Killed in Waukegan Crash Identified

(Waukegan, IL) A man who died in a Waukegan crash has been identified. The 2-vehicle incident took place on Saturday morning in the 2-thousand block of N. Sheridan Road. Police say a Chrysler being driven by 63-year-old Edward Cary, was traveling southbound when it veered into the other southbound lane, striking the side of a Chevy. The Chrysler then lost control and struck both a utility pole and a tree…killing the Waukegan man. Coroner’s officials listed the official cause of death as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Three adults in the other vehicle were uninjured.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-30-22)