Man Killed in Volo Workplace Incident, Coronavirus Numbers Fall
(Volo, IL) A workplace accident left a man dead in Volo. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say the incident took place on Friday afternoon when they were called to a company in the 30-thousand block of North Route 12 on reports of a man who suffered a traumatic injury. Authorities say it appears the unidentified 33-year-old Woodstock man was attempting to clear some rocks in a gravel screening machine, when his right arm got caught…the man was dead by the time deputies arrived. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also been notified, and will assist in the ongoing investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois Sunday
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases, and deaths dropped in Illinois on Sunday. Health officials announced 1,382 cases out of over 41-thousand tests for a daily positive infection rate of 3.3%. Eight new fatalities were announced, though none were in Lake County. Hospital and ICU rates both fell on Sunday, with only two regions (Southwest Suburban and Champaign) at 60% ICU capacity or higher. The rolling 7-day positive infection rate fell to 4.1% and the overall state rate fell to 6.3%, after staring the month at 6.6%
Lake County Coronavirus Sunday
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw one of its lowest Covid-19 positive infection rates in over a week on Sunday. The Illinois Department of Public Health numbers showed 53 new confirmed cases of the illness out of 2,053 tests for a daily rate of 2.6%. There were no new fatalities announced Sunday, so the county death toll remains at 446. ICU capacity in the Northeast and Northwest Suburban Regions (both of which include parts of Lake County) currently sit at 55 and 48% respectively.
Long Term Care Coronavirus Lake County/Illinois
(Chicago, IL) Nursing homes still make up a majority of all Covid-19 deaths in Lake County. The Illinois Department of Public Health statistics show that long term care facilities make up just over 16 percent of all Coronavirus cases in the county, but 69% of the area’s fatalities. Those numbers are similar to last week’s numbers. Statewide, nursing homes make up just over 13% of all cases and just under 55% of all deaths. Those numbers are down slightly from last week.