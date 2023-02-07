Man Killed in Lake Villa Area Crash Identified

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Lake Villa, IL) A man who died in a head-on collision in the Lake Villa area has been identified. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Friday night when a GMC being driven by a 74-year-old Lake Villa man, crossed from northbound to southbound 59 and struck a Kia being driven by George Giannakakis. Coroner’s officials say the 73-year-old Ingleside man later died at the hospital of blunt force injuries. The driver of the GMC was critically injured. Impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash, though what kind of impairment has not been specified. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-7-23)