Man Killed in Buffalo Grove Trench Collapse Identified, Investigation Begins

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A plumbing company employee who died after a trench collapsed on him in Buffalo Grove has been identified. The incident was called in around 5:30 on Monday evening in the 1-thousand block of Aspen Drive. The trapped individual, identified as Nikodem Zaremba (of Elmwood Park), was rescued from the collapsed trench about an hour after the initial call, but died a short time later at an Arlington Heights hospital. Cook County Medical examiners did not release an official cause of death for the 27-year-old. The matter remains under investigation by several entities, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-14-22)