Man Killed by Libertyville Area Train Identified

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed earlier this week by a commuter train has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Christopher Wagner died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Metra Police say the 35-year-old Libertyville resident was hit by the outbound train on Tuesday morning just north of Winchester Road between Route 21 and Butterfield Road. an investigation into why Wagner was on the tracks at the time, is still under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-30-21)