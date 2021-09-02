Man Killed by Freight Train in Lake Villa

(Lake Villa, IL) A man is dead after being struck by a train in Lake Villa. Police say they were notified around 11:10 on Wednesday morning, that a northbound freight train had struck a pedestrian just south of the Lake Villa Metra Station. The victim has not been identified, nor has any official reason been given as to why he was on the tracks. The Canadian National Railway Police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are assisting Lake Villa Police with the ongoing investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-2-21)