Man Involved in Volo Area Crash Dies, Dogs Held in Rabies Investigation

Man in Car vs. Pedestrian Crash Dies, Identified
Vander Tuuk 6-22-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Grayslake man hit by a vehicle over the weekend has died. Authorities say Matthew Evers was struck by a vehicle late on Saturday night near Volo. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Evers exited a vehicle for unknown reasons, and was hit when he stepped into the roadway. The 34-year-old was hospitalized, but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
Lake County Residents Face Federal Charges Over Russia Sales
(Los Angeles, CA) Two Lake County residents are among five people facing federal charges for sending certain items to Russia without a license. Federal prosecutors say Elena Shifrin of Mundelein, and Vladimir Pridacha of Volo are among those facing the indictment. Officials allege the group illegally exported riflescopes and night-vision goggles to Russia. The reported scheme took place over a nearly 4-year span. The grand jury that brought forth the charges came out of Los Angeles, California. All five suspects face up to 20-years behind bars, if convicted.
Dogs Being Held in Lake County as Part of Wider Rabies Investigation
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Health officials are helping state officials after a group of dogs came through Chicago. The 33 K9’s were imported from Azerbaijan through O’Hare Airport last week, and one animal that moved on to Pennsylvania was euthanized after it showed signs of rabies…it has since tested positive. Four dogs were said to move through Lake County, with two already moving to different areas of the country. The two others are being held in quarantine by Lake County health officials for 45 days. An overall investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health is ongoing.