Man Injured After Round Lake Area Shooting

(Round Lake, IL) A man is recovering at the hospital, after he was shot in the Round Lake area. Police say the 25-year-old victim was found at a gas station on Wednesday evening. The man told police he was shot elsewhere, and drove himself to the gas station before contacting authorities. He was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville for treatment. No suspect description, nor any further details about the shooting have been released. Round Lake Police say the incident remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-10-22