Man Identified in Fatal Wauconda Crash
Vander Tuuk 5-25-21
(Wauconda, IL) A man killed in a weekend crash in Fremont Township has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jeffrey Thompson of Wauconda was killed when his motorcycle wrecked early Sunday morning near Route 176 and Fairfield Road. The official cause of the 30-year-old’s death was multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by Coroner’s officials and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Palatine Man Facing Charges For Accidental Gun Discharge
Vander Tuuk 5-25-21
(Palatine, IL) A Palatine man is facing a misdemeanor charge, after his gun went off, through his apartment ceiling into a neighboring unit. Jordan Johnson was said to be cleaning his rifle on Sunday night when the gun discharged and ended up in an upstairs apartment. No one was injured and the 32-year-old reportedly called the police on himself. Johnson was hit with a count of reckless conduct, and is due back in court in mid July.
Chicago Priest Pfleger Reinstated After Abuse Investigation
Associated Press 5-25-21
CHICAGO (AP) Nationally known activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found “insufficient reason to suspect” he sexually abused children. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago made the announcement Monday. The archdiocese said in January that leaders asked Pfleger to step aside, which he did, after its Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago. Cardinal Blase Cupich said he had accepted the finding of the office and the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board.
Proposal Seeks to Address School ‘Hairstyle Discrimination’
Associated Press 5-25-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An African-American state legislator has proposed legislation that seeks to bar Illinois schools from issuing rules pertaining to hairstyles, saying it’ll address hairstyle discrimination. State Sen. Mike Simmons says he remembers what it felt like to be embarrassed in front of classmates because of his hair. The proposal says schools “will not prohibit hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture, including, but not limited to, protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.” The State Senate has approved the plan, which has yet to clear the Illinois House.