Man Gets Prison Time for Cell Phone Scam at Lake County Employer

(Wauconda, IL) A McHenry County man is on his way to prison for a scam to steal from his Lake County employer. Kyle Marnell worked in IT for a Wauconda company. Prosecutors say the Crystal Lake man would get new company phones, but would let the employees keep the old ones because they were unaware of the upgrades…he would then sell the new phones and pocket the money. Officials say the scam netted the 30-year-old close to 900-thousand-dollars. Marnell pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge, and was hit with 5 years in prison…though he will be eligible for parole in less than 3 years.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-29-22)