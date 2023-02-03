Man Gets Prison for Fatal 2016 DUI Crash in Barrington Hills

(Barrington Hills, IL) A man is on his way to prison for a crash that killed a young child several years ago. Brayer Arias-Colazo pleaded guilty back in November to a charge of aggravated DUI stemming from the 2016 crash in Barrington Hills. The wreck killed a 5-month-old baby, and injured three others. Arias-Colazo was said to have a blood alcohol level of .99 at the time of the incident, but didn’t face charges until the Spring of 2018. During a sentencing hearing, the 29-year-old Carpentersville man was sentenced to 4 ½ years behind bars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-3-23)