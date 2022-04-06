Man Gets New Charges After Altercation at Lake County Jail

(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago man already facing a list of charges in Lake County, is now facing new legal trouble. Larry Hall was taken to the Lake County Jail in mid-February on a litany of charges including retail theft, obstructing identification, battery, criminal trespass and more. The 37-year-old was recently slapped with a new charge of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, after an alleged altercation in which he is accused of fighting and injuring a female guard. Hall is currently being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due in court next week.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-6-22)