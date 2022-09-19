Man Found in Gurnee Ditch ID’ed, As Investigation Into Death Continues

(Gurnee, IL) A man found dead last week in Gurnee has been identified, but police have still not speculated on how he was killed. Anthony Hawkins of Waukegan was discovered in a ditch last Thursday morning near Delany Road and Grove Avenue. Coroner’s officials say the 31-year-old died of multiple blunt force injuries, and seem to be consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Authorities have not yet revealed whether or not they think the death was the result of a hit and run. Gurnee Police are continuing their investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-19-22)