Man Found Guilty in 2018 Zion Murder
Vander Tuuk 12-16-19
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County jury took just about 3 hours to return a verdict in a Zion murder. The jury returned a guilty verdict against Frank Farella in the shooting death of Shane Colella in September of 2018. Prosecutors presented the shooting as a drug related robbery attempt gone bad. Farella was on federal parole from a 2011 conviction when the murder occurred. The 56-year-old now faces up to 60 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has been set for mid-February.
Triple Fatal Weekend Crash in Beach Park
Vander Tuuk 12-16-19
(Beach Park, IL) A two vehicle crash in Beach Park left three people dead. The incident took place just before 5 AM on Saturday in the area of Green Bay and Blanchard Roads. The two vehicles hit head on, when one vehicle crossed the center lane of Green Bay Road for an unknown reason. The driver of the offending vehicle, a 24-year-old Waukegan man, and his passenger, a 23-year-old Waukegan woman, both died…as did the 71-year-old driver of the other vehicle. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
Libertyville Woman Arrested for Stabbing Incident
Vander Tuuk 12-16-19
(Libertyville, IL) A Libertyville woman is expected in court on Tuesday, after an incident that took place last month. Melissa Goodwin was arrested November 28th for reportedly stabbing another woman at a Dunkin Donuts. Both Goodwin and the victim worked at the restaurant, and it’s unclear what sparked the altercation. The 31-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated battery, theft, criminal damage to property and more. Her bond was set at 50-thousand-dollars.
Zion Woman Dead After Being Dragged A Week Ago
Vander Tuuk 12-16-19
(Zion, IL) A Zion woman dragged by a vehicle over a week ago, is now dead. Nancy Ezell was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by an SUV in the morning hours of December 7th. Police say the woman and her adult granddaughter discovered the occupants of the SUV having sex in their driveway…which is when the incident occurred. The male and female occupants of the vehicle were able to escape, and no arrests have been announced in the case. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Zion Police.