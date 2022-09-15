Male Found Dead in Gurnee in Possible Hit and Run Incident

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee are investigating after a person was found dead in a ditch. Officials were called late Thursday morning to the area of Delaney Road and Grove Avenue. That’s where they found an African American male in the ditch, deceased and showing signs of severe injury. Though authorities haven’t said whether they think this is a hit and run case…members of the Major Crash Assistance Team were called in to assist in the investigation. The deceased has not been identified at this point, and no other details have been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-15-22)