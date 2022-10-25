Man Facing Hate Crime Charge After Incident At Grayslake Area Bar

(Gages Lake, IL) A Grayslake man is facing several charges, after a weekend incident near Gages Lake. Joseph Young is accused of yelling racial insults at a Waukegan woman inside of a bar on Sunday night. As the woman left the bar to get away from the situation, Young is accused of following her and battering her. The 40-year-old was taken into custody at the scene and charged with a hate crime, battery and disorderly conduct. Young is being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond with a November 8th court date. A woman with the suspect, 36-year-old Ashley Anderson of Grayslake, was arrested as well and charged with disorderly conduct. She is currently free on bond and due in court November 16th. The victim in the case was treated on scene for her injuries, and released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-25-22)