Man Escapes Police Custody in Cuffs, Gets Recaptured
Man Escapes Custody, Then Gets Recaptured
Vander Tuuk 1-27-20
(Lake Villa, IL) A man picked up on warrants near Lake Villa, was able to escape custody for a short time. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Nicholas Valentino was arrested Friday afternoon on warrants for drugs and stealing a vehicle. As a deputy went into his home to retrieve more evidence, Valentino was able to escape, while still in handcuffs. The 26-year-old was recaptured a little over 7 hours later, still in the cuffs…though he had manipulated them to the front of his body. Valentino was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was hit with an additional escape charge. Bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.
Rape Suspect From Georgia Captured in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-27-20
(Gurnee, IL) A Georgia man wanted in Alabama, has been captured in Lake County. Demetrius Dionte Bass had warrants out of Elmore County, Alabama for both felony rape and sodomy. Officials developed information that the 22-year-old was in Lake County attempting to evade capture. Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team and the US Marshals located Bass in a Gurnee hotel, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was being held in the Lake County Jail until he could be extradited to Alabama.
Round Lake Man Being Held After Chicago Sexual Assault
Vander Tuuk 1-27-20
(Chicago, IL) A Round Lake man is being held without bail, after being connected to a sexual assault in Chicago. Officials say Forrest Petersen allegedly posed as an Amazon delivery driver back on December 29th, then attacked a woman in the Albany Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was identified through surveillance video, and LINK card transactions. Petersen was taken into custody last week (Wednesday) in Lake County, and transferred to Cook County. Future court dates are currently unknown.
Police Looking Into Brawl at Waukegan-Zion Basketball Game
Vander Tuuk 1-27-20
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police are looking into a weekend incident that took place after a high school basketball game. A brawl was said to break out after the game Saturday between Waukegan High School and Zion-Benton High School. Officials say the incident started with a verbal and pushing confrontation inside the gym, but spilled outside and became more physical. No players from either team were said to be involved. Police have not commented on the situation yet, but the school says they have forwarded video footage to authorities. A District 60 security guard was injured in the melee, but it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
Blighted Home Program Plans 12 Demolitions in North Chicago
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-27-20
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill (AP) North Chicago has planned 12 demolitions this year as part a program targeting blighted and vacant properties. Officials with the program say they’ve seen revitalization and improvement in affected neighborhoods, along with an increase in property values. The Blight Busting program started in 2017. Since then 22 homes have been demolished and numerous other properties have been renovated. The program is paid for partly with grant funding from Lake County.