Man Drowns Attempting to Help Swimmer on Chain

(Antioch, IL) An autopsy is pending after a drowning on the Chain O’ Lakes. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on Friday afternoon to Fox Lake, after a man was pulled from the water. The individual, identified as a 43-year-old from south suburban Joliet, reportedly jumped into the lake in an attempt to save one of his girlfriend’s daughters, who was having trouble swimming. During the attempt the man went under, and didn’t resurface until he was pulled from the water by a passing boater. The man was transported to a McHenry County hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials have called the situation a “tragic accident.”
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-9-21)