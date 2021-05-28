Man Dies Nearly 4 Years After Lake County Shooting, New Phone Scam Warning
Man Dies 4 Years After Lake County Shooting
Vander Tuuk 5-28-21
(Northbrook, IL) A man shot nearly four years ago in Lake County has died from complications from that shooting. Authorities say Eduardo Llanos of Round Lake Heights passed away Thursday morning in Northbrook. Llanos was shot in August of 2017 near Long Lake, and no arrests were ever made. He was 17 at the time, and died at the age of 21. The investigation into the case is considered open and active, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Former State Senator Pleads Not Guilty to New Tax Charge
Associated Press 5-28-21
CHICAGO (AP) Former Illinois state Sen. Annazette Collins is facing new charges linked to an ongoing federal bribery investigation connected to Commonwealth Edison and state politics. A lawyer for Collins on Thursday entered a not guilty plea to a charge of filing a false individual income tax return for the calendar year 2018. Prosecutors allege Collins falsely claimed $31,830 in total travel expenses for that year. Last month, Collins pleaded not guilty to federal charges of lying on personal income tax reports and failing to file tax returns for her lobbying and consulting firm.
Coronavirus Update, Lake County Crosses 1-Thousand Death Mark
Vander Tuuk 5-28-21
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County has seen a major drop in Coronavirus cases since mid-May, but hit a grim milestone on Thursday. Lake County Health officials say the 3 deaths recorded by the Illinois Department of Public Health pushed the death toll over 1-thousand. Numbers do show that more county residents have been vaccinated, with 273-thousand, or 39% of the population considered fully vaccinated. Schools in the area have been pushing 12-15 year olds, now eligible for Pfizer shots, to get theirs before the beginning of the next instructional year.
Vaccine Clinic at Fairgrounds to Close Next Month
Vander Tuuk 5-28-21
(Grayslake, IL) As Coronavirus vaccine demands continue to slow down, some mass vaccination sites across the state are getting set to close. Lake County Health officials say the Lake County Fairgrounds site will cease operations on June 14th. Health Department officials say vaccinations will still be available, but the focus will shift to more localised settings like doctors offices, and community health clinics, as well as pop-up and mobile events.
Another Phone Scam Making It’s Way Through Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-28-21
(Waukegan, IL) Another phone scam is moving it’s way through Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say the new scam is similar to older ones, where a phone call is disguised to look like it comes from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer identifies himself as a deputy and informs the caller they have a warrant, then instructs them to buy gift cards, and give the fake deputy the numbers and pins to satisfy that warrant. Authorities say at no time will any member of law enforcement ask for gift cards to satisfy any criminal warrant, nor will they ask for personal information over the phone. Anyone who has been a victim of the crime is being encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.