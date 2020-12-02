Man Dies in Antioch Area Crash, New Countywide Office Holders Sworn In
McHenry County Man Dies in Antioch Township Crash
Vander Tuuk 12-2-20
(Antioch, IL) A single vehicle crash in Antioch Township left one person dead. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Monday afternoon near Route 173 and Converse Road. A semi with a trailer that contained 25 tons of granular sludge had suffered major damage and spilled its load. The driver, a 72-year-old Woodstock man, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation showed that the truck was traveling westbound when it veered into the eastbound lanes and struck a guardrail. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office will handle the autopsy.
Warrant Suspects Pick Up New Charges
Vander Tuuk 12-2-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced a pair of warrant arrests, with each suspect picking up additional charges. Stephanie Schroeder of Gurnee was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine. The 29-year-old was picked up November 23rd in Waukegan where she was hit with additional charges for possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bond was set at 500-thousand dollars. Brandon Miller was picked up the same day in Gurnee on an outstanding warrant for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of meth. The 30-year-old was also hit with new drug and weapons charges, and is being held on a 350-thousand-dollar bond.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-1-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 477 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Tuesday, with six related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly for the 3rd straight day, but ICU capacity fell back to 76%. The Region’s positivity fell slightly to 12.7 percent. Statewide, just over 12,500 confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Tuesday with 125 related fatalities.
Two New Democrats Sworn Into Countywide Office
Vander Tuuk 12-1-20
(Waukegan, IL) Two new countywide office holders have been sworn in after their Election Day victories. Democrat Jennifer Banek took the oath of office as the new Lake County Coroner, after defeating incumbent Republican Howard Cooper. Democrat Eric Reinhart was also sworn in Tuesday as the Lake County State’s Attorney, after defeating incumbent Republican Mike Nerheim. The wins came as part of a major Democratic vote boom, led by the divisive Presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Both local races were decided by large swaths of mail-in ballots.