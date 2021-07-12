Man Dead After Long Grove Area Crash

Fatal Long Grove Area Crash
Vander Tuuk 7-12-21
(Long Grove, IL) An autopsy is expected today on a man who died in a traffic crash last week in the Long Grove area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 28-year-old Buffalo Grove man was involved in a crash between his car and a tree late Friday afternoon along Route 53 just southwest of Robert Parker Coffin Road. Officials believe the man failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to leave the roadway and hit the tree. Other circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation…and no other injuries were reported.
Gurnee Likely to Knock Down More Buildings in Flood Plain
Vander Tuuk 7-12-21
(Gurnee, IL) The Village of Gurnee is expected to vote tonight to tear down a pair of buildings still in the Des Plaines River floodplain. The buildings, which are anchored by a Dairy Queen, would be torn down, in an effort to allow more water to soak up in the event of another flood. If demolition is approved, work would likely begin in early to mid-August.
Illinois Sues Owner of Plant Where Fire Prompted Evacuations
Associated Press 7-12-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois prosecutors are suing the owner of a chemical plant north of Rockford that took place last month. The lawsuit says the owner of the Chemtool plant near Rockton, should be held accountable for air and water pollution and hazards that still exist. An estimated 1,000 residents were evacuated from the area around the plant after the June 14 fire, which authorities say was accidentally started. Prosecutors say storage tanks holding about 100,000 gallons of petroleum product still being stored at the facility have been compromised and pose a “significant threat,” especially to the nearby Rock River.
Illinois Law to Require Asian American History in Schools
Associated Press 7-12-21
SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) Illinois public school students will be taught Asian American history under a law signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The topics will include the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II; the military service of Asian Americans; Illinois history of Asian Americans; and the role of Asian Americans in expanding civil rights. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie.
New Illinois Road Signs Direct Drivers to Charging Stations
Associated Press 7-12-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) New signs are popping up along Illinois highways to let drivers of electric vehicles know where they can refuel. The signs are being posted on designated “alternative fuels corridors” and will direct drivers to stations that offer them, with the first signs focused on electric charging stations. The signage is part of a national effort, and a push by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to increase the number of electric vehicles on Illinois roads. In Illinois the designated corridors include stretches of I-94 in Lake County.