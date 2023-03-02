102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Man Crushed By Vehicle He was Servicing in Gages Lake

(Gages Lake, IL)  A man was seriously injured after being crushed by a vehicle in the Gages Lake area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the 33-thousand block of North Oak Street on Tuesday afternoon on reports of a man stuck underneath a vehicle. A neighbor said he had heard a loud crash, and went out to find his 52-year-old neighbor unresponsive underneath a 2002 Chevy Tahoe. Sheriff’s deputies attempted CPR on the man until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to Advocate Condell with serious and life-threatening injuries. It’s believed the 52-year-old was changing a transmission filter, when the vehicle slid off a decorative rock he was using to prop up the front end. No foul play is suspected.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-1-23)

