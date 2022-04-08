Man Convicted of 2015 Lake Bluff Shooting, Faces News Charges in Zion Attack

(Waukegan, IL) A man recently released from prison in connection with a shooting, is back behind bars. Saladine McKinney was arrested and convicted of a gun charge in a December 2015 triple shooting outside of the Nardos BBQ Bar and Grill in Lake Bluff. McKinney was released on parole from a 6-year prison term in December…but is now accused of breaking into a Zion home and attacking a woman inside. Lake County Jail records show that the 30-year-old now faces charges of home invasion and battery. Bond has been set at 100-thousand-dollars with a court date scheduled for next Tuesday.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-8-22)