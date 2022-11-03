Man Charged in September Residential Burglary Incident in Libertyville

(Libertyville, IL) A man has been arrested and charged over a month after a situation in Libertyville. Police say Kyle Kowal is accused of burglarizing a home in the pre-dawn hours of September 23rd. During the investigation, authorities were able to corner the suspect, but he attempted to flee on foot…and eventually got into a scuffle with police. One officer was slightly injured, and Kowal required medical attention as well. Warrants were issued for the 37-year-old’s arrest just days after the incident, but the man wasn’t released from treatment until last weekend, and turned himself in. Kowal faces charges of residential burglary, burglary, aggravated battery to a peace officer and criminal trespass and damage to property. Kowal is free on bond, and is next due in court on December 8th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-3-22)