Man Charged in Buffalo Grove Break-In, Standoff
Vander Tuuk 3-23-31
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A man that reportedly broke into a Buffalo Grove home and refused to come out, is now facing charges. Police say Anthony Garcia is accused of breaking into the home on Saturday night, while the owners of the house were away. When police arrived, Garcia refused to come out, leading to a 4-hour standoff. The 25-year-old did eventually give himself up, and was taken into custody. He’s now facing charges of residential burglary. The charges will be taken care of in Cook County.
Covid Numbers, Illinois and Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-23-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area saw another day of seemingly plateaued Covid numbers. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 52 new cases on Monday, with one related fatality. In the Region that includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations bumped up slightly for the 3rd straight day, but remain just 4 beds above a record low. ICU capacity increased to 60%, and the area’s test positivity is now at 2.8%, the lowest number recorded since regional positivity became a metric in June of last year.
Vaccine Update Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-23-21
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus vaccinations dropped sharply in the Monday report from Illinois Health officials. The state announced just over 41-thousand administered doses, down from about 75-thousand in Sunday’s report. Over 1.77-million Illinois residents are now considered fully vaccinated from the 3 available shots, or 13.9%. In Lake County, around 11.8% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.
Gas Prices Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-23-21
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices were up slightly in Illinois, but Lake County saw a much bigger jump. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $3.07, just two cents higher than last week, but still 19-cents above the national average. Lake County is now averaging $3.05 a gallon, which is 11-cents higher than last week. In Wisconsin, prices remain below the national average at $2.67…down two cents…while Kenosha County comes in lower at $2.61.