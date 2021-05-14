Man Charged for “Disturbing Posts” Over Mundelein Area School, Bridge Phase Covid Relaxations Begin Today
Man Arrested in Mundelein for “Disturbing” Social Media Posts
Vander Tuuk 5-13-21
(Mundelein, IL) A Round Lake Beach man has been arrested for disturbing social media posts that appeared to target a school. Mundelein Police say they started investigating the posts on Wednesday by Steven Alvarado. Officers were said to speak to the suspect, but the posts continued, and he was taken into custody on Thursday. Even though the posts reportedly didn’t mention a specific school, they appeared to be targeting his former institution, the Carmel Catholic High School. Content of the posts were not detailed. The 24-year-old is currently facing one felony count of disorderly conduct…and a 1-million-dollar bond.
Gas Prices Illinois
Vander Tuuk 5-13-21
(Chicago, IL) Even with supply problems on the east coast because of the Colonial Pipeline issue, Illinois maintains it’s hold on the highest gas prices east of the Rocky Mountains. AAA says the state is currently averaging $3.25 a gallon…23 cents higher than the national average. Lake County comes in just below the state average at $3.23. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas costs $2.86, 16 cents lower than the national average. Kenosha County comes in higher, however, at $2.93.
Bridge Phase Begins in Illinois
Vander Tuuk 5-13-21
(Chicago, IL) A reopening phase that wasn’t originally included in the Restore Illinois plan, begins today. Governor J.B. Pritzker’s so-called “Bridge Phase” is a version of Coronavirus relaxations that is considered one step from a full reopening. The phase relaxes several restrictions, and opens up events to more capacity, especially outdoor events. The Governor also proclaimed on Thursday that he will update face covering rules to fit CDC guidelines. The CDC said those fully vaccinated can ditch masks and social distancing with few exceptions…though it’s unclear how those rules will be enforced. Earlier this month, Pritzker said he hopes the state can open to 100% capacity by mid-June.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-13-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials announced around 19-hundred new Coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with 35 deaths. Of those, 116 cases came from Lake County with one new fatality. Metrics-wise, the Region 9 area, which includes Lake and McHenry County, saw a one bed bump in Covid-related hospital admissions…ICU numbers remained the same…and test positivity fell for the 5th day in a row, down to 3%.
Vaccination Update, Incentives Offered
Vander Tuuk 5-13-21
(Chicago, IL) Vaccination demand has slowed significantly when it comes to Covid-19, and across the country, states are starting to offer incentives in an effort to get more shots into arms. In Illinois, Six Flags has donated 50-thousand tickets, or around 4-million-dollars worth, to those who get vaccinated. Those tickets can be used at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. As for the numbers, Lake County currently has just under 235-thousand residents considered fully vaccinated, or 33.5%. Just over 51% of county residents ages 16 to 64 have received at least one dose…that number in those 65 and up, stands at 80%.