Man Break Into Ingleside Home, Arrested After Being Held at Gunpoint by Homeowner

(Ingleside, IL) A man is facing charges, after he reportedly broke into a home in Ingleside. Lake County Sheriff’s officials were called to the 25-thousand block of West Marquette Drive just after midnight Thursday on reports of a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived, they found James Rizzo being held at gunpoint by the home’s owner. Officials say Rizzo accessed the home by using the garage door opener in a car he had already burglarized. But the homeowner, who had been sleeping, woke up and discovered the 34-year-old suspect. Rizzo was taken into custody and charged with felony residential burglary. Bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-17-22)