Man Being Sought on Weapons Charges, Stolen Vehicles, Gurnee Armed Robbery

(Grayslake, IL) A man is being sought for multiple incidents across Lake County and northern Cook County. Police say Eric Gatlin is being sought stemming from a situation that started Sunday night with a vehicle crash in the Grayslake area. Authorities say the vehicle was likely stolen, and that they began an immediate search for him. But the 43-year-old evaded capture, and reportedly stole another vehicle in Round Lake Beach on Monday. Gurnee Police say Gatlin is also being sought in connection with a Monday afternoon armed robbery at the Gurnee Mills Portillo’s. Court records indicate that warrants have been issued carrying charges of being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a stolen firearm, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. There is also an active order of protection against Gatlin listed in court documents. Grayslake Grayslake Police mentioned possible incidents in northern Cook County that Gatlin may also have been involved in…however, no details were released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-24-22)