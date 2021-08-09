Man Awaits Sentencing After Guilty Plea to Abusing Disabled Woman

(Grayslake, IL) A former paraprofessional for Lake County’s Special Education district is facing prison time. Israel Suaste-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault, for a reported inappropriate relationship with a disabled student over a two year period. The guilty plea led to 15 other charges being dropped in the case. Suaste-Gonzalez was arrested in late 2019 when the victim went to police. The 50-year-old now faces a mid-September sentencing, and likely a civil lawsuit from the family of the victim.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-9-21)