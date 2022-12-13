Man Arrested in Round Lake After Fox Lake Homicide That Left One Dead

(Fox Lake, IL) One person is in custody after a shooting that left one person dead in Fox Lake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say they were called just after 9:30 last night to an area on Mineola Road where a 77-year-old man had been shot and killed. Authorities learned a man and woman had fled the shooting scene in a minivan. A short time later, an unrelated call came in from the Round Lake area, but police spotted the minivan, and knew its driver…and set up a perimeter around his residence. A SWAT team was called in, but the man eventually surrendered. He is not being identified at this point, nor are the details around the killing being released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-13-22)