Man Arrested in North Chicago Abduction Case, Waukegan Man Arrested in Zion Incident
Charges Announced in Child Abduction Case
Vander Tuuk 5-26-21
(North Chicago, IL) North Chicago Police have announced charges against a man accused of abducting a child. Adoniel Hoskins, Jr. is accused of breaking into a home last week Wednesday, and abducting the one-month-old from his mother. Police were able to quickly track down the 23-year-old to Waukegan where he was arrested without incident. The baby has since been returned to the mother. Hoskins now faces felony charges of residential burglary and child abduction…as well as charges on three outstanding warrants. Bond has been set at 250-thousand-dollars.
Waukegan Man Arrested in Zion
Vander Tuuk 5-26-21
(Zion, IL) A Waukegan man is behind bars, after an incident in Zion. Zion Police say Ethan Gill was taken into custody on Saturday in the 15-hundred block of Lorelei Drive. Details surrounding the arrest have not been released, but Gill is now facing 4 felony charges, including three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The 21-year-old is being held on a 750-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on Thursday.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 5-26-21
(Chicago, IL) Four of every 10 Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Illinois Health officials say 10.99-million doses have now been administered, with 5.1-million residents, or 40.1% of the state’s population, considered fully vaccinated. When just those 18 and over are considered, that number grows to 49%. Lake County continues to be behind the state number, with 38.4%, or nearly 269-thousand residents considered fully vaccinated.
Pritzker Touts ‘Time to Drive’ for Tourism Despite Gas Prices
Vander Tuuk 5-26-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ governor has unveiled a tourism campaign called “Time for Me to Drive.” It touts hot spots across the state with lyrics set to a 1970s hit by REO Speedwagon. But Governor J.B. Pritzker left out a key factor: The highest gas prices since 2014, and the 8th highest average price in the nation. Pritzker seemed unfazed when asked about it last week, and it appears that motorists aren’t fazed either. AAA estimates 34 million people will travel by car through Memorial Day weekend, a marked increase over last year.