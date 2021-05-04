Man Arrested in Libertyville For Allegedly Impersonating ATF Officer, More Covid Relaxations on Horizon
Man In Trouble for Impersonating Federal Officer
Vander Tuuk 5-4-21
(Libertyville, IL) A Volo man is in trouble with the law, after he reportedly tried to get out of a traffic stop with some bad information. Adrian Tostado was pulled over back on April 22nd by Libertyville Police, who say they witnessed a vehicle accelerate quickly and fishtail during a turn. Tostado allegedly produced an ID, and told an officer that he was an ATF agent. It turned out that the 29-year-old has never worked for the ATF, and that his driver’s license had been revoked. Tostado currently faces charges of falsely impersonating a peace officer, forgery, and several traffic citations. He’s currently free on a 50-thousand-dollar bond, and due in court May 19th
Former Park City Man Still Behind Bars, Despite Court Ordered Release
Vander Tuuk 5-4-21
(Woodstock, IL) Despite a court ruling to release a McHenry murder suspect immediately, Kenneth Smith remains behind bars. Prosecutors are still convinced that the former Lake County man was a part of the 2001 murder of restaurant owner Raul Briseno…even though his conviction has been overturned three times. Those prosecutors say Smith should be held over on a 21-day mandate, which allows them to file appeal motions. The recent appellate court not only ruled that the 45-year-old should be released, but that he should not be tried a 4th time. Three others, including a Lake County woman, a McHenry County man, and a Burlington, Wisconsin man have either been convicted, or pleaded guilty to their part in the crime.
Illinois Economy Down in 2020, Despite Some Late Year Recovery
Vander Tuuk 5-4-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw its economy fall dramatically in 2020, despite a bit of a recovery late in the year. Numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Economic Analysis suggested the state’s economy shrank by 4% last year…one of the highest numbers in the Midwest. In surrounding states, only Wisconsin (4.5%) and Tennessee (4.9%) fared worse. While the state does seem to be recovering, it’s at a slow pace. The latest unemployment figures show Illinois at 7.1%, the 40th worst rate in the nation.
Pritzker: No Vax Pass Coming to Illinois, Bridge Phase Next Week?
Vander Tuuk 5-4-21
(Springfield, IL) Despite initial discussions, a Covid vaccination passport is not very likely in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker says the state will not have any type of mandatory system, where the fully vaccinated will have to prove it to enter events, or other establishments. Pritzker did say the state will draw up some kind of documentation, more akin to a doctor’s note, but only upon request. The Governor also said after a bump in April, Covid related metrics, including hospitalizations, are looking good. If they continue their current trajectory, the state could hit the so-called “bridge phase” by next week…which would loosen more restrictions ahead of a full re-opening down the line.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-4-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials announced just over 2-thousand new Coronavirus cases on Monday, with 28 new fatalities. Of those, 114 cases came from Lake County, with 1 related death. As for metrics for the Lake and McHenry County area, known as Region 9…Covid-linked hospital admissions stayed flat, as did the 3.7% test positivity rate. ICU capacity currently stands at 72%.
Vaccine Rate Slows As Shots Become Plentiful
Vander Tuuk 5-4-21
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations have slowed to a crawl, as supply is now outpacing demand. Illinois Health officials reported just under 17-thousand new doses administered in their Monday report…the lowest amount since the vaccine became widely available. Illinois reached the 30% “fully vaccinated” threshold last Wednesday, and has since crawled up to about 32.3%. In Lake County, the fully vaccinated number continues to be behind the state number at 29.4%.