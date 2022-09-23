Man Arrested in July on Child Porn Charges, Arrested Again

(Antioch, IL) An Antioch area man arrested earlier this year, has been arrested again. Back in July, Anthony Cloe was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography stemming from an investigation that launched four months prior. Cloe was able to post a 250-thousand-dollar bond…but the investigation into several electronic devices continued. On Thursday, the 26-year-old was arrested again, after it was learned that he had allegedly exchanged lewd videos and images with a minor in California. Cloe was hit with 3 more counts of possessing child porn, two of which were class X felonies. Bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars with a court date set for October 14th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-23-22)