Man Arrested for Stealing/Selling School Equipment, Motorcycle Crashes Kill One, Injure One
Mugshot provided by Gurnee PD
Man Arrested for Stealing and Selling School Equipment
Vander Tuuk 5-24-21
(Gurnee, IL) A Lindenhurst man is facing several charges, after allegedly stealing electronics from a school, and attempting to resell them. Gurnee Police say David May worked as a technology department employee for Woodland School District 50. May is accused of manipulating his way into taking electronic equipment, he would then allegedly sell the items on Ebay. Police say the 53-year-old is accused of stealing over 105-thousand-dollars worth of equipment. He’s now facing charges including felony theft, theft by deception, and computer fraud. May is currently free on bond, and is due back in court June 7th.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Wauconda
Vander Tuuk 5-24-21
(Wauconda, IL) One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Wauconda. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were notified about the crash in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday near Route 176 and Fairfield Road. The motorcycle rider, only identified as a 30-year-old Wauconda man, was ejected after crashing the bike into a road sign at a high rate of speed. That man was wearing a helmet, but was still pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for the victim, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Serious Injuries Sustained in Long Grove Crash
Vander Tuuk 5-24-21
(Long Grove, IL) A Hawthorn Woods man was injured, after a weekend motorcycle crash in Long Grove. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the area of Route 83 at Endwood Drive around 8:30 on Saturday morning. A 25-year-old was said to be on a motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic when he crashed into the back of another vehicle, and was ejected from his bike. The Hawthorn Woods man was wearing a helmet, and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered just minor injuries. Traffic citations are expected for the motorcycle driver once he has recovered.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 5-24-21
(Chicago, IL) Vaccination numbers in Illinois continue to climb. Just under 11 million doses have been put into arms so far, with about 5-million residents (or 39.8% of the population) considered fully vaccinated. That number grows to 48% when taking just Illinois adults into consideration. In Lake County, over 584-thousand vaccine doses have been administered with around 264-thousand people considered fully vaccinated…or 37.7%.
Illinois Democrats Release Proposed Legislative Maps
Associated Press 5-24-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Democratic legislators have released proposed maps for Illinois’ 118 House and 59 Senate districts that they say “ensure the broad racial and geographic diversity of Illinois is reflected in the General Assembly.” Republicans, however, have called the maps strictly partisan. State Sen. Omar Aquino, chair of the Senate’s redistricting committee, said in a statement that “redistricting is about making sure all voices are heard, and that’s exactly what this map accomplishes.” Rep. Tim Butler, the Republican spokesman of the House Redistricting Committee, called the maps partisan and ”yet another attempt to mislead voters in an effort to block fair elections.”