Man Arrested and Charged in June Waukegan Murder

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have made an arrest in a murder that took place earlier this year. Anthony Wilson Jr. was arrested last week in the June 13th death of Tyron Patrick. The 36-year-old North Chicago man was found dead behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a building. Police did not establish a motive for the shooting, or how they connected Wilson to the crime. The 19-year-old suspect faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. Bond was set at 2-million-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-18-21)