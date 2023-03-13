Man Arrested After Allegedly Flashing Gun During “Road Rage” Incident

(Wauconda, IL) A man from the western suburbs is facing charges, after reportedly flashing a gun in the Wauconda area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Anthony Delorto was driving recklessly in the morning hours of Monday, and waved a gun at a fellow motorist. The 37-year-old Batavia man was later found and arrested at a Mundelein area business, and a pistol was recovered. Delorto faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He was freed on a recognizance bond and is due back in court on the 28th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-13-23)