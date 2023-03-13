102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Man Arrested After Allegedly Flashing Gun During “Road Rage” Incident

Share
Man Arrested After Allegedly Flashing Gun During “Road Rage” Incident
(Via Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

(Wauconda, IL)  A man from the western suburbs is facing charges, after reportedly flashing a gun in the Wauconda area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Anthony Delorto was driving recklessly in the morning hours of Monday, and waved a gun at a fellow motorist. The 37-year-old Batavia man was later found and arrested at a Mundelein area business, and a pistol was recovered. Delorto faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He was freed on a recognizance bond and is due back in court on the 28th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-13-23)

Recent Posts