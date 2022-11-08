Man Accused in Waukegan Shootout That Injured 7-Year-Old Girl

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police say a man is behind bars after a shootout between two vehicles that left a young child injured. Officials say on Monday night they were called to the emergency room where a 7-year-old girl was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say an investigation showed that the injury occurred when she was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by Mark Ramirez. For unknown reasons, Ramirez (from his vehicle) and someone in another vehicle exchanged gunfire, leading to the child’s non-life-threatening wounds. Police say a woman and two other juveniles were also in the vehicle at the time. Ramirez has now been charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and one count of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. Bond has been set at 1-million-dollars for the 25-year-old. The other vehicle has not been located and the incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-8-22)